Haskell Leon Hudgens
Corpus Christi - Haskell Leon Hudgens age 65 finished his race on Wednesday July 3rd 2019 surrounded by family and close friend of 45 yrs. Al Dennis.
Haskell aka "Fudge" to close friends was born on January 10th 1954 to Leroy and Mary Ola Hudgens in Washington D.C. Haskell accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from Bell Vocational H.S. As a licensed carpenter. He attended University of Maryland where he became a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity March 3, 1973. He then enlisted in the United States Army. During his service he acquired various accolades. Fudge worked 35 years in refineries in and out of the country as a journeyman, carpenter, scaffold builder, boiler maker, and pipe fitter. There wasn't a job he couldn't do. His favorite Job was his church work where he served as Sunday school superintendent, men's choir, youth mentor, men's basketball team, church trustee, brotherhood, and last but not least serving as a deacon at the Westhaven Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father Leroy Hudgens and his mother Mary Ola Hudgens as well as his oldest Brother, Charles Hudgens Sr. His legacy will be continued by his wife of almost 39 years Natalie P. Hudgens; Daughter Datra K. Pruitt, sons Haskell L. Hudgens II and Michael L. Hudgens (Shagayla), other children, George M. Smith (Lauren), Jacoby J. Smith and Tameka Harris; his Godchildren, Tarence T. Davis, Christine Davis; Sister's Carolyn Allen of Fort Washington, Maryland and Judith Harris of Washington, D.C.; Brothers, Quentin Hudgens and David Hudgens of Washington, D.C.; 15 Grandchildren, Detrey, Drae-Q, Kivett, Kyndall, Jordan, Jaiya, Dru'Emery, George, JR, Daniel Damon, Geanna, Malakhi, Ja Cari, Ja'Khi, Khole; his nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished; and a host of other family and friends; and last but not least his Texas Mom, Agnes Bell Cavaness.
Pallbearers Larry Pruitt, Chris Goss Jr., James Goss, William Paul Kaffie, Jeremy Breedlove, Terry Ray, Sidney Nickleson, Sheldon Greenwood Jr., Tarence Davis, Marcus Henderson.
Honorary pallbearers, Men of Westhaven.
Special Acknowledgement, a Special Thanks to Del Cielo Hospice, Del Cielo Home Health and to our Westhaven Church Family.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Wake to follow on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Westhaven Baptist Church. 1902 Cliff Maus, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1605 Comanche St.,. Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.
Interment will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 11, 2019