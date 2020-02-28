|
Hazel Estelle Fipps-Mann
Corpus Christi - Hazel Estelle Fipps-Mann, 77, passed away in Corpus Christi, TX on February 19, 2020. Hazel was born in McAllen, Texas, August 10, 1942. She married Clifford Dean Mann on September 10, 1960.
Hazel graduated from Del Mar College and Corpus Christi State University, BA Sociology 1993. She was named to the Del Mar Hall of Fame, Who's Who in Jr. Colleges, and is a life member of Alpha Kappa Delta. She was also a member of the Rockport Writer's club. Her career was varied, and culminated with a stint in the Public Affairs office at the NASA Johnson Space Center as Community Outreach Coordinator/PR & Communications specialist.
She had a passion for writing and is two book published author. She loved the outdoors, camping, archeology, travel, painting, art, music, and of course, family. She is survived by her husband Clifford, daughters Dena Mann, Victoria Mann-Hawthorne and son-in-law Todd Hawthorne.
To celebrate Hazel, the family requests a raising of a libation of your choice (Hazel's favorites were margaritas, white zinfandel, and Ziegenock beer) and play "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020