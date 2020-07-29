1/2
Hazel Withers "Joyce" Nowotny
Hazel "Joyce" Withers Nowotny

Corpus Christi - Our beloved Mother, Joyce Nowotny, age 91, passed away July 20, 2020. Joyce was born in Dawson, Texas to Calvin Calwell Prickett and Opal Lorena Cottongame Prickett.

Joyce married Noel Truman Gayler at a young age and to this union they had four children. After the marriage dissolved Joyce worked for the Bakery Café in Aransas Pass, Texas. In January 1961 Joyce married Carlos Edwin "Eddie" Withers. They were married 24 years until his passing November 13, 1985. During her marriage to Eddie Joyce worked at the Bank of Commerce as head of the loan department. In January 1991 Joyce married Edwin "Ray" Nowotny. They were married 22 years until his passing February 17, 2013. Joyce was a loving mother, and grandmother whose greatest joy was family, her dog Buddy and late afternoons outside watching the birds, squirrels, rabbits and other wildlife. Joyce was beautiful, in every sense of the word, and had an amazing singing voice. She could have had an enriching career. She chose to be a mother.

Joyce is predeceased by her parents; husbands, Eddie and Ray; sister Johnny Mable Cook and brothers James Franklin Prickett and Calvin Wylie Prickett.

Joyce is survived by her children: son, Sam Gayler (Leah) and daughters, Gayla Kelly (Mike); Ginger Marcantonio (Rick) and Debra Pakebusch (Steve). She is survived by her grandchildren: Robert Overcash; Kristie Bagley (James); Sam Gayler II (April); Shawn Kelly (Amanda); Amber Tondre (Jeff); Sharla Muegge (Kyle); Jackie Dreier; Lauren Smith (Mike); Ryan Dreier (Tassie); Melissa Pakebusch; Stephan Mayes Pakebusch (Iris); Whitney Marcantonio and Drew Marcantonio (Lesley). She is survived by 20 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce is survived by special friends Rick and Cathy Gonzalez.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as Pallbearers are : Ryan Dreier, Sterling Kelly, James Bagley, Jeff Tondre, Kyle Muegge and Mike Smith.

In 2011 there were 7 puppies thrown into a dumpster in Port Aransas, Texas by their owner. The puppies were rescued by the Port Aransas Animal Shelter and Joyce and Ray adopted Buddy. Buddy has been Joyce's constant companion since Ray's passing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Port Aransas Animal Shelter, 409 W. Cotter Ave., Port Aransas, Texas 78373 or the charity of your choice.

Funeral service will be livestreamed on Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page and Website.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
