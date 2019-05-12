|
Hector Grabeil Lazo
Corpus Christi - Hector Grabeil Lazo, 70, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hector was born on May 18, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Modesta Botello and Carmel Lazo. He was the owner of Texas Transmissions. Hector was an avid Houston Texan fan, Astros fan and enjoyed shopping for antiques. He loved his family. He will be remembered for being a great husband, father, grandfather and was loved by all and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Maria Carmela Pena.
He is survived by his wife, Irma F. Lazo; his children, Hector Lazo Jr. (Frances), Priscilla Garcia (Joanne), Yvonne Gonzalez (Ronnie), Monica Cortez (Michael), Michael Lazo (Beatrice); 13 grandsons and 1 very spoiled granddaughter and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019