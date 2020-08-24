Hector Quintana Pena



Corpus Christi - Hector Quintana Pena, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 22, 2020. "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8.



Hector was born February 12, 1945, in San Rafael, Durango, Mexico to Miguel Pena and Maria Quintana.



Hector was employed most of his life as a boilermaker working refinery turnarounds and other industrial construction projects. He retired in 2008.



On June 8, 2008, Hector married Maria Evelia Leal Gonzalez, and they were married for over 12 years.



Hector leaves behind his wife, Maria Pena; daughters, Christina Moreno, Bianca Soledad and Elizabeth Bergeron; sons, Michael Hector and Orlando Samuel Pena; and brother, Roman Pena.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Teresa , brothers, Jesus, Jose, Victorio, Teodulo, Venustiano, Pascual and Amparo; daughter, Sara Jean; and both his parents.



A Memorial Service to be officiated by Brother Robert Simmons will begin at 10:30am at Annaville Baptist Church, 4025 Violet Road, Corpus Christi, TX on Friday, August 28, 2020. Due to Corona virus attendees are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store