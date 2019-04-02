Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church
2233 Waldron Rd.
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church
Interment
Following Services
Laguna Gardens/Duncan cemetery.
Corpus Christi - Hector Riojas, 88, passed away March 29, 2019. He was a Longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church and was a Grand Knight. Mr. Riojas was preceded in death by a son Rudy Riojas. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty nine years Talma C. Riojas, surviving children, San Juanita Lerma, David (Yolanda) Riojas, Carlos (Anita) Riojas, Sr., Brenda R. (David) Pena, Roy (Janice) Riojas, Ten grandchildren and Ten great grandchildren, one sister, Martha Cisneros. Public visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church 2233 Waldron Rd. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church with interment to follow in Laguna Gardens/Duncan cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
