Helen Ann Anderson



Corpus Christi - On June 12, 2019, after a courageous cancer battle, Helen Ann Anderson "just wanted to go to Heaven" and left for the "Quilting Bee in the Sky." She was born in Marfa, TX on June 22, 1934 to parents Pauline and Carl Cazell. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 57 years, William Porter Anderson.







"Mamaw" is survived by her two children, Lu Ann Kingsbury (Don) and William Porter Anderson, Jr. (Dee), her grandchildren, Beth Ramos (Bert), Luke Kingsbury (Liz), and Justin Anderson, as well as three great grandchildren, Keller, Beckett, and Eloise. Mamaw was looking forward to the arrival of her fourth great grandchild in July.







A talented painter and seamstress, Mamaw picked up a penchant for quilting in later years. She was a lover of cats, crossword puzzles, bluebonnets, a good joke, and all things Aggie. She enthusiastically attended sports in which her children and grandchildren participated. She also enjoyed family time spent at the beach and in Rockport.







We are grateful for nearly 85 years of love and memories. We will miss taqueria visits, her witty humor and "tea time" but take comfort knowing she is Home and at peace.







A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Seaside Memorial Park followed by "a party in memory of us." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or The Texas State Aquarium. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary