Helen L. Saenz



Corpus Christi - Helen L. Saenz- Passed on August 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Helen was born in Harlingen to Juan Bautista Lozano and Herlinda Hinojosa on March 13, 1923. She raised her 3 children in Corpus Christi. She had an enthusiastic and charismatic personality. She had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed gambling and fishing. She loved dogs and dolls. She will be remembered as a loving and generous mother and grandmother. Predeceased by her husband Charlie, her sons Fred and Oscar. Survived by son Charlie (Pilar;) 14 grandchildren: 26 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild. A Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church 3423 Rojo St, Corpus Christi, TX at 10:00 AM, Monday September 21, 2020. Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Park 2731 Comanche Corpus Christ, TX 78408.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store