Helen M. Joyce
Corpus Christi, TX - Helen M. Naylon Joyce, 93, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington, PA . She was born in Huntington, W. VA December 4, 1925, a daughter of the late James L. and Allie A. Naylon. Mrs. Joyce was a longtime resident of North Padre Island, TX .
Helen was a graduate of Trinity High School, Washington, PA where she was crowned May Queen in 1944. She then continued her education at Penn Commercial Business School, earning an Associate Degree and then worked as a legal secretary at the Washington County Courthouse. She then moved to Washington DC where she continued her career as a legal secretary.
It was in DC that she met the love of her life Col. John P. Joyce and they married February 19, 1955 and spent 61 years together until his passing February 28, 2016. Helen was very supportive of her husband and his career. As a Colonel they traveled the world together. Helen continued her career as legal secretary with the US Office of Personnel Management Civil Service System working around the world. They finally retired in 1975 and permanently moved to North Padre Island at Island House where they had vacationed for many years. Helen enjoyed playing bridge, mahjongg, golf and enjoyed living the Island Life for 41 years. They were members of St. Andrew by the Sea Catholic Church. Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation to be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors Chapel on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. also at Cage-Mills Chapel followed by Interment at Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 22, 2019