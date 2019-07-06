Services
Hayhurst Funeral Home
1660 S Elm Pl
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
(918) 258-9623
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Hayhurst Funeral Home
1660 S Elm Pl
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Broken Arrow, OK
Helen McCrimmon


1930 - 2019
Helen McCrimmon Obituary
Helen McCrimmon

- - Helen Lucille Lewis McCrimmon was born January 11, 1930 in Cache, Oklahoma, the fourth child of a prominent Oklahoma rancher Leo Lewis and his wife Wynne Lewis.

Helen loved life and it loved her back. She was a legendary hostess and a wonderful cook. Giving dinner parties for her many and wide ranging friends was a delight to her and a gift to them. She had impeccable taste and a keen eye for beautiful furnishings and antique rugs. She worked until the end of her life providing design work for her clients.

Helen gained two wonderful daughters, Amy and Cissy, when she married John McCrimmon who has predeceased her.

For the last eight years Helen lived in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with her loving and faithful sister, Mary Sue Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, and to siblings Leo Burch Lewis and Pauline Christmas.

There will be a Memorial Rosary at 5:00 PM, July 8, 2019 at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1:00 PM, July 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow, OK. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Memorial Park in Ft. Worth, TX.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 6, 2019
