Helen (Blahuta) Pavelka
Corpus Christi - Helen (Blahuta) Pavelka passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 92 years. Helen was the youngest of five born to John Blahuta and Annie (Rektorik) Blahuta on June 6, 1927 on the family farm in Banquete, Texas.
Helen married Jerome John (PeeWee) Pavelka on May 20, 1945 and they shared 67 years together. Helen stood beside PeeWee through years of feast and famine and worked tirelessly to build an extremely successful home and farming operation until his death in 2013.
Helen spent her life as the Matriarch of the family and she devoted her life to being a strong, supportive farmer's wife. Many times she was in the background, but she was the glue that held everyone and everything together. Helen was dedicated to raising her children and grandchildren.
Helen loved her Czech heritage. She filled her home and family with Czech customs, food and of course, music. Dancing was by far a great love of the whole family. Many weekends were spent with the whole family going to dances when PeeWee played in the Pavelka Orchestra and then later enjoying being able to actually dance with her husband.
Helen and PeeWee had two children: Karen (Gary) Criswell and Jerry (Beverly) Pavelka; six grandchildren: Kara (Will) Petrus, Tammy (Aaron) DeSpain, Bradley (Leann) Criswell, Kimberlie (Gary) Graley, Kellie (Barrett) Lewis and Kristen (Jonathan) Anderson. They were also blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Harbor Hospice and Windsor Nursing Home for taking such amazing care of Helen.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 30, 2019