Helen Ruth Williams Allen
Corpus Christi, TX
Helen Ruth Williams Allen entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven March 1st, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home in Corpus Christi Texas.
Helen was born January 30, 1925 in Gadsden, Alabama to Grady and Marjorie Williams. She attended Gadsden High school and graduated in 1942. After high school she was employed by the civil service where she proudly served her country during WWII as a secretary in Post Headquarters at Camp Sibert. While there, she met Lieutenant Fred Allen and they married in September, 1945. After fulfilling his duties they returned to Gadsden and together opened Fred Allen Florist which they owned and operated for 13 years. They relocated, along with their three daughters, to Corpus Christi Texas in 1962.
Helen attended Texas A&I University graduating summa cum laude. After graduation she worked as an elementary school teacher for Corpus Christi Christian School and for CCISD for 22 years before retiring in 1998.
Helen is greeted in heaven by her parents, Grady and Marjorie Williams; her great-granddaughter, Alexis Sanchez; and her loving husband, Frederick G. Allen Jr.. She is survived by her three daughters, Sheri Denman (Dennis), Ginger Porche (James), Dr. Glori Allen, her brother, Bill Williams, her 5 grandchildren, Trey Garcia, Bryan Garcia, Kristen Taylor, Lorie Sanchez and Melany Greathouse; and 14 great grandchildren. She was deeply loved by all and will be greatly missed. Happy Trails Mymo!
A memorial service for Helen will be held on Tuesday, March 5th, at 6 p.m. at Kings Crossing Church of Christ at 5901 Yorktown Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78414.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
