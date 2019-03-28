Services
HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - PEARSALL
608 E Trinity St
Pearsall, TX 78061
830-334-3361
Helen Fryar
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Pearsall Veterans Cemetery
Helen Theresa Fryar, age 97 of Pearsall, Texas passed away, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Uvalde. She was born in Kingsville on July 20, 1921, to Henry Earl and Isla (Gallagher) Rogers and is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Fryar, daughter, Helen T. Stevens and her ten siblings.

Helen will be greatly missed by her sons, James H. & Aubrey Fryar III of Port Aransas, Timothy M. & Sandra Fryar of Lytle; daughter, Bernadine M. & Kenneth Coleman of Crystal City; sister, Wanda Myers of Temple; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel in Pearsall from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rosary will be recited Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hurley Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Pearsall Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley funeral Home, 608 East Trinity, Pearsall, Texas 78061 (830) 334-3361.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019
