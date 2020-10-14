Henrietta Bailey
Mrs. Henrietta Bailey, age 102-years old, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9th, 2020. Henrietta was born in Palestine, Texas on August 6th, 1918 to Makum Buck and Annie Carnella Davis Reed. She was united in holy matrimony to Luther Bailey in 1943. She was also blessed with 6 children, 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Henrietta confessed her belief in Christ at an early age. She was active in church and ultimately became the matriarch member of St. John Baptist Church. During her long and productive lifetime as a loving mother and wife, she demonstrated in countless ways her dedication to the welfare of others and has earned the respect and affection of so many people from all walks of life. In her quiet way, she graced the lives of those who crossed her path with inspirational words of wisdom and unwavering encouragement. Although she will be missed, we will rejoice and celebrate the life and homecoming of our beloved Henrietta Bailey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. John Baptist Church, 5445 Greenwood Dr., Corpus Christi, TX. 78417. Funeral services for family will begin immediately thereafter at 11am. We encourage our friends to view the services virtually at www.stjohnbc.org
SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO:
Gwendolyn Y. Coleman
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin Street
Corpus Christi, Texas 78401