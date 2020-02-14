Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
3502 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
3502 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
Henry C. "Tiger" Hernandez


1967 - 2020
Henry C. "Tiger" Hernandez Obituary
Henry "Tiger" C. Hernandez

Corpus Christi - Henry "Tiger" Castillo Hernandez, passed away on February 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 52.

He was born on March 1, 1967 to his parents Enrique and Juanita Hernandez in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A beloved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many; now our Guardian Angel.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: father Enrique Castillo Hernandez; mother Juanita V. Hernandez; his beloved Cissy, and their son Henry Miles Hernandez; siblings: Dimi (Carmen) Hernandez, Monica (John) Brenner; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom he adored.

Tiger loved to help others in his job as an Eligibility Specialist with Texas Health and Human Services, where he was employed for the last twenty years. He also loved to talk pop culture and sports, which he was able to do with the public as a fill-in radio talk show host on Sportsradio KSIX 1230AM in Corpus Christi. But most of all, Tiger loved his family and spending time with them, especially his son Miles, whom he was as proud of as any father could be.

Public Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A; recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 11 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Catholic Church 3502 Saratoga Blvd, followed by the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park at 1 p.m. A catered meal will be provided at The American Legion 5323 Kostoryz Rd, following the funeral service for those who would like to join the family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
