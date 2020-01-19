|
Henry Calvin Weiss
Robstown - Henry Calvin Weiss, 80, of Robstown, Texas passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
He is survived by wife, Donna S. Weiss, children Shawn (Dennis) Satre; Shane ( Shannon) Weiss and Scott (Teena) Weiss; grandchildren Brennon (Kelly) Satre, Jacob and Meredith Satre; Forrest and Sydney Weiss and Logan Weiss.
Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 .at Sawyer George Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. at Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen.
Burial will follow at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020