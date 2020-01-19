Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Henry Calvin Weiss

Henry Calvin Weiss Obituary
Henry Calvin Weiss

Robstown - Henry Calvin Weiss, 80, of Robstown, Texas passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

He is survived by wife, Donna S. Weiss, children Shawn (Dennis) Satre; Shane ( Shannon) Weiss and Scott (Teena) Weiss; grandchildren Brennon (Kelly) Satre, Jacob and Meredith Satre; Forrest and Sydney Weiss and Logan Weiss.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 .at Sawyer George Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. at Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen.

Burial will follow at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
