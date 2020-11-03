1/1
Henry E. Albers
Henry E. Albers

Portland - Henry E. Albers

Surrounded by his daughter, our father passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 after a short illness. Henry was born August 7, 1934 in Sinton, TX to Earl and Annie Albers. He was raised on a farm outside of Taft, TX, and graduated from Gregory High school. After serving in the U S Army, he married Edowene L. Allison and settled in Portland, TX where they raised their three daughters. After retiring from Reynolds Metal Company, he started his own business and worked until the age of 85 he finally decided it was time to retire again.

Henry was a hard worker and never met a stranger. He was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to so many. He loved his family and enjoyed being able to spend time with them.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Edowene, his parents, son-in-law, Dan Randall and sister Earlene Johnson.

He is survived by his three daughters, Donna Randall of Portland, TX, Cathy McBryde (Darrell) of New Caney, TX, and Karen Lindley (Glenn) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Casey Cayton (Chris) of Humble, TX, Derek Randall (Marivel) of Portland, TX, Brian McBryde of Cypress, TX, and Meredith Lindley of College Station, TX; his great-grandchildren, Abby Cayton, Regan, Rigel Randall; his brothers, Kenneth Albers of Fall City, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers; Derek Randall, Brian McBryde, Darrell McBryde, Glenn Lindley, Keith Albers, and Chris Cayton.

Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Portland, Texas.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
