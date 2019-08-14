Services
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sinton, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sinton, TX
Rev. Henry Heese


1934 - 2019
Rev. Henry Heese Obituary
Rev. Henry Heese

Corpus Christi - Rev. Henry Heese, 85 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1934 in Robstown, Texas to Ben F. Heese and Hilda Maywald.

He attended Subiaco College in Subiaco, Arkansas where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1961. Father Heese taught at Corpus Christi Academy, and served as pastor at, Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis, St. Joseph in Beeville, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Odem, Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville - until his retirement and spent the final years of his life at Padua Place in San Antonio, TX.

Rosary will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton, TX.

Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
