Henry Lee Polinard
Henry Lee Polinard

McAllen - Henry Lee Polinard (Mrs. G. L. Polinard) passed away August 10 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Pharr, Texas. She was 102 years old.

She was predeceased by her husband, Grover L. Polinard, in 1968. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Polinard (Cindy)and Michael Polinard; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Polinard, Tracie Polinard, and Joshua Polinard (Joy); and three great-grandchildren, Michael Polinard-Krause, Jeremy Polinard-Krause,and Gabriel Polinard-Krause.

The family also acknowledges the generous support her Corpus Christi neighbors, the Torres and Trujillo families, provided. They made significant contributions to the quality of her life in Corpus. And, the family recognizes the incredible comfort provided by Michelle Babcock, her wonderful caregiver after she moved to McAllen, and, subsequently, to the nursing home. Michelle became part of our family.

The family also is grateful for the dedication of the nurses and staff at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

She will be buried at Seaside Memorial Cemetery in Corpus Christi. No public service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of choice.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
