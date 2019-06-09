Hensley Kermit Batey, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Hensley Kermit Batey, Jr., 78, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his beloved ranch home, right where he wanted to be.



Kermit "Bee" Batey was born on January 6, 1941, in Seguin, Texas to Hensley Kermit Batey and Daisy Juanita Smith Batey. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas in 1958. It was there that he met the group of guys whose friendship he treasured for over 50 years. Kermit loved his time hunting, telling stories and just hanging out with "The Covey."



Following his service in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, he attended and graduated from North Texas State University in Denton, Texas in 1964, where he met his beloved wife, soul mate and very best friend, Beverly.



After several years in the industrial hose and rubber business, Kermit co-founded Hose of South Texas in 1978 with his business partner, Norman Glasson. This was the start of a successful and enduring partnership and friendship. What began in a small building in Corpus Christi, Texas, eventually grew to include multiple businesses across Texas and Salt Lake City, Utah.



Following his retirement from the hose business in 2006, Kermit moved to Goliad County to fulfill a life-long dream of having a ranch in South Texas. Kermit loved his life on the ranch and his adventures with cattle, horses, dogs, snakes, bats and other ranch "pets," and the time spent with his children, grandchildren, family, friends and the love of his life, Beverly.



Although Kermit was very successful in business, his true worth can best be measured by the innumerable lives he touched so significantly with his generosity, humor, originality, unique no-nonsense approach to life and his immense capacity for love. Kermit was deeply devoted to and very proud of his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of over 54 years, Beverly Wozencraft Batey; his children, Nicole Batey White (Kevin), Kristen Lynne Batey, Devin Batey Bigler (Mike) and Hensley Kermit "Tripp" Batey, III (Brandey); his 11 grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Hume (James), Sarrah Batey Sonnier, Jake Alexander Ryel, Noah James Bigler, James Cole White, Olivia Hensley Bigler, Benjamin Macrae Ryel, Charles Batey White, Hensley Kermit Batey, IV, Bennett Davis White and Lillian Joyce Batey; sister, Constance Batey Rees; brother-in-law, Larry Wozencraft (Cris); sister-in-law Kathy Lancaster (Ronnie); and many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues.



A memorial service to celebrate Kermit's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., June 15, 2019, at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. Memorial donations may be made in Kermit's honor to the Goliad Outreach Food Pantry, P.O. 1314 Box, Goliad, Texas 77963, General Zaragoza Society, P.O. Box 235, Goliad, Texas 78412 or to a .