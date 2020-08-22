Herbert Cromwell Arbuckle III
Corpus Christi - Herbert Cromwell Arbuckle III, affectionately known as The Professor, died Aug. 15, 2020, at his home in Corpus Christi.
He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Corpus Christi to H.C. "Bucky" Arbuckle Jr. and Carolyn Jane Culver Arbuckle. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas A&I University in Kingsville and was known for his wit, wisdom and willingness to help anyone in need.
A lifelong member of First Baptist Church, he wore a hat and a pocket watch most days and was a voracious reader, an avid collector of J. Frank Dobie's work and a lover of Texas history.
He was a schoolteacher (subject: Mathematics) and joked that he spent 35 years in the 9th grade. He taught at Tuloso-Midway, Austin High in El Paso and Moody, Miller and Ray high schools in Corpus Christi ISD. He moonlighted as an adjunct at Del Mar College to put his daughter, Bump, through college.
The Professor was proud to be a Mason. His fraternal memberships included: Five Points Lodge #1137, AF&AM; Corpus Christi Lodge #189, AF&AM; Independence Lodge #1337, AF&AM; Texas Lodge of Research #1999; and Oso Naval Lodge #1282, AF&AM. Other Masonic Appendant Bodies included: Corpus Christi York Rite Masonic Bodies; Knights Templar; Coastal Bend Scottish Rite Club; San Antonio Scottish Rite Bodies; Austin Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies; Al Amin Shrine Temple (founding member); India Shrine; Al Malaikah Shrine; Independence Chapter #1044, Order of the Eastern Star; and Masonic Book Club.
He served in most all officer capacities in his lodges, including Worshipful Master of Loma Alto Lodge #544. He also served in the Grand Lodge committee on Public Education.
Ever the scholar, he authored publications and lectured on a range of subjects including history and freemasonry. Professional and civic memberships included: Texas State Teachers' Assn.; Texas Retired Teachers' Assn.; Texas Folklore Society; Southwestern American Literature Assn.; The Edgar Wallace Society; MENSA; and Phi Delta Kappa.
The news staff at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times knew him — appreciatively, grudgingly or both — as a highly accomplished grammarian and their co-worker's dad. They learned this (and better grammar) from his frequent, helpful phone calls.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Cynthia Esther Arbuckle (Dr. George Woods III), and grandchildren Daniel McCall Wilson, Lilian Faith Wilson, Keon Ismael Medrano and Paloma Faye Woods.
He surrounded himself with friends from childhood, lodge and church. Ex-students recognized him around town. He met people everywhere he went.
Much to Bump's chagrin, he refused to slow down, even when his body showed signs of wear. He is sorely missed.
Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lampasas, Texas.
Donations in memory of The Professor may be made to Del Mar College Foundation at give.delmar.edu