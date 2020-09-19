Herbert Joseph "Herb" Roussel, III
Corpus Christi - Herbert Joseph ("Herb") Roussel, III, age 63, was born on August 17, 1957.
He was called home to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, September 14, 2020, after an extended illness. Herb was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and a resident of Corpus Christi (Calallen), Texas since 2002.
Herb grew up in Metairie, Louisiana and received his Eagle Scout rank in 1971. He attended Archbishop Rummel High School, where he loved music and was President of the "Raider" band. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree in May 1979 from The Tulane University of Louisiana in New Orleans alongside his Dad, who received his Doctorate in Engineering during the same commencement ceremony. Herb worked as a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho for 10 years for Exxon Company, USA, then spent the next 30 years as a client / consulting engineer, working on numerous offshore deep water and international projects with clients like Conoco-Phillips, Shell Offshore, Exxon-Mobil and Chevron USA.
Herb was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joyce Ellen (Freeling) Roussel and Dr. Herbert J. Roussel, Jr., PE. Herb leaves behind his only sister, Karen Roussel Rickards.
Herb was the devoted and loving husband of 32 years of Darlene (Saul) Roussel of Chalmette, LA and the proud father of: Herb IV, Heather Price (Jordan), Kathryn Kelly (Levi), Matthew Roussel, Gregory (Grace) and Zachary Roussel (Jacqueline). He was also Grandpa to Helen Margaret Kelly and leaves behind several nieces, and family members.
Herb was a lifelong Roman Catholic and loved the Lord. He was able and was joyful to serve as both a Lector and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at several churches and his home parish of Saint Peter, Prince of the Apostles Church, and also at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. He assisted Deacon Dr. Al Cicora with the parish "Catholics Returning Home" program and was active in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm and Rosary to Our Blessed Lady will be recited at 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home chapel in Calallen led by the Rev. Deacon Dr. Allen Cicora. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated the following morning, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 3901 Violet Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, Herb's wishes were to ask all of family and friends to donate to either the Mother Teresa Shelter or Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and some daily masses or rosaries would also mean a lot. The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who treated Herb throughout the years and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Center in Calallen for taking good care of him and always putting up with his antics.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
.