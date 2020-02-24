Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Herlinda Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herlinda Salinas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herlinda Salinas Obituary
Herlinda Salinas, 84, of Corpus Christi passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas on September 4, 1935.

She was married to Jose Agapito Salinas on February 5, 1956. Herlinda was a homemaker and had a passion for cooking, sewing and dancing with Papi.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Agapito Salinas; parents, Adan and Herlinda Cepeda and her brothers: Romeo Cepeda, Amado Cepeda and Gabriel Cepeda.

She is survived by her children Jose A. (Darlene) Salinas, Jorge A. (Lupita) Salinas, Javier A. (Raquel) Salinas, Mirta H. (Ruben) Puente, Maricela (Frank) Valdez, Myrna S. Salinas and Melissa (David) Sullivan. She also leaves behind to cherish her memories, her 16 grandchildren, Clarissa, Jennifer, Paul, Javier, Leslie, Vanessa, Ruben, Jr., Dennis, Timothy, Ricky, Erika, Analisa, Michael, Samantha, John and Thomas; 12 great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Talen, Alex, Luke, Caty, Ryder, Rylan, Alec, Lyla, Ariany and Jax; her siblings: Guadalupe Marroquin, Eloisa Quintanilla, Alma Maya and Rene Cepeda.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Phillips Catholic Church, 3513 Cimarron Blvd. with Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herlinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -