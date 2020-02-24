|
|
Herlinda Salinas, 84, of Corpus Christi passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas on September 4, 1935.
She was married to Jose Agapito Salinas on February 5, 1956. Herlinda was a homemaker and had a passion for cooking, sewing and dancing with Papi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Agapito Salinas; parents, Adan and Herlinda Cepeda and her brothers: Romeo Cepeda, Amado Cepeda and Gabriel Cepeda.
She is survived by her children Jose A. (Darlene) Salinas, Jorge A. (Lupita) Salinas, Javier A. (Raquel) Salinas, Mirta H. (Ruben) Puente, Maricela (Frank) Valdez, Myrna S. Salinas and Melissa (David) Sullivan. She also leaves behind to cherish her memories, her 16 grandchildren, Clarissa, Jennifer, Paul, Javier, Leslie, Vanessa, Ruben, Jr., Dennis, Timothy, Ricky, Erika, Analisa, Michael, Samantha, John and Thomas; 12 great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Talen, Alex, Luke, Caty, Ryder, Rylan, Alec, Lyla, Ariany and Jax; her siblings: Guadalupe Marroquin, Eloisa Quintanilla, Alma Maya and Rene Cepeda.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Phillips Catholic Church, 3513 Cimarron Blvd. with Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020