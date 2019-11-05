|
|
Herman "Big Kahuma" Morales
Herman "Big Kahuma" Morales, 47, was called home to be with our Lord on November 03, 2019. He was born on December 06, 1971 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan A. Morales, Sr. and Delia Herrera Morales. He was a Catholic and longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. He was an avid Texans fan who loved fishing, bowling and spending time with his friends at The Garage. He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his niece, Jessica Marie Morales; his nephew, Christopher John Morales; maternal grandfather, Juan Herrera; and paternal grandparents, Isabel and Jose Morales.
He is survived by his parents, Juan, Sr. and Delia Morales; his girlfriend, Angelique Perez and her children, Alexander Perez, Gabriela Perez, Zachary Perez and Kyle Perez; two brothers, Juan "Ponche" Morales, Jr. and Ruben (Melissa Ann) Morales; his sister, Ester (Larry) Lopez. He was also loved by his nieces and nephews, Lizette Hodgkiss, Lynsey Lopez, Kimberly Ann Solis, Ruben "RJ" Morales, Anissa Morales, Myra Morales; Noe Flores, Jaime Flores who he saw as nephews; his maternal grandmother, Adelina Herrera Reyes. He also leaves behind his furbabies Charlie, Whitney, Sasha and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, November 07, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum in Robstown, Texas.
" My Baby Herman you will forever be in our heart"... Love Mom and Dad.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019