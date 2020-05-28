Herman Renaud
Corpus Christi - Herman Renaud - Born 4/28/1933 of San Perlita, passed on to eternal life on Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 87.
Loving husband to Dora (nee. Martinez) Proud Father to Veronica and David (Tammy), Survived by Sister Viola Ydunate. Preceded by his parents and siblings Carmen, Celia, Robert, Estella, Mary, Lillie, Raymond, and Joe Lewis. Cherished by numerous nieces and nephews.
Herman will be most remembered for his infectious smile and huge belly laugh that could be heard throughout a room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him both in Wisconsin and Texas. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union, Worked at the Ladish Co. in Cudahy WI. for 30 years, a member of the DeNovo Boy's Club and other social groups throughout the years.
Close friends and relatives knew how proud he was to be a dedicated fan to his Green Bay Packers and Women's College basketball. He was always willing to show support as an Army Veteran of the Korean war. When out and about, Herman would be more than happy to show his unique dance moves at an occasion or say "Huh" due to the fact that he just didn't want to wear his hearing aids.
The family would like to give special thanks to staff and caretakers from the Villa South of Corpus Christi and Century Hospice for their assistance and help during his final days.
Due to present occupant restrictions, there will be a private service for Herman's immediate family on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in the name of Herman Renaud to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.