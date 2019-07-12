|
|
Herman Walter Stauss
Corpus Christi - Herman Walter Stauss, age 99, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1919 to William Fritz Stauss and Ella Elizabeth Thien Stauss, in Woodsboro, Texas. He was raised in the Woodsboro area and graduated from Bonnie View Schools. He was drafted into the United States Army on August 28, 1944, and received his Honorable Discharge on May 13, 1946 after receiving numerous commendations including the Bronze Star Medal.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clara Elvira Herron Stauss, two sons, Larry and Wayne Stauss, and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his oldest son, Dennis Walter Stauss, daughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Stauss Martin; eight grandchildren; and great-grandpa of 15.
He is remembered for his enduring strength, patience and continued willingness to help others. He never met anyone that he wouldn't call friend and had the temperament of a saint. He felt close to Heaven when flying his airplanes or out on the water. He worked as Chief Operator and S.W.O.R (later known as Kerr McGee until his retirement in 1982, but continued to farm in Woodsboro and work his ranch in Poth, Texas.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Seaside Reid Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 12, 2019