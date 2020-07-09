Hermila Galloway
Our Loving Mother And Grandmother left Earthly Cares for Her Heavenly Reward on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
You may visit Ms. Galloway as she rests in The Memorial Chapel of Galloway's Eternal Rest on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00PM til 8:00PM.
We will pause to remember Her Legacy on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00AM at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
A full obituary and how to send flowers is at theplacetorememberlife.com