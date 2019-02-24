Services
For more information about
Higinia Longoria
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Higinia R. Longoria, 76, of Corpus Christi, passed away February 19, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 11, 1943. Higinia graduated from Roy Miller High School and received her Nursing (RN) degree from Del Mar College. She was married to Manuel Longoria Sr. on April 16, 1965. Higinia worked at Memorial Medical Center in Medical Surgical Nursing and Outpatient Surgery. She also worked at Doctors Regional Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center. After retiring from hospitals, she became a School Nurse for CCISD for a few years before becoming a Computer Lab assistant at TAMUCC nursing and health sciences. She had a passion for traveling, bingo, bunco, and Elvis. She was preceded in death by her father, George Rangel; husband, Manuel Longoria Sr; son, Manuel Longoria Jr., and brother, Andy Rangel. She is survived by her mother, Maria H. Rangel; daughter, Corina (Art) Chapa; son, George Longoria (Ashley); grandchildren, Kassandra Longoria, Alyssa Chapa, AJ Chapa, Lori Lynn Longoria, George Longoria Jr; great-grandchild, Rickey Alvarez Jr; two brothers, Placido (Nancy) Rangel, Joey Rangel; five sisters, Susie (Eric) Nielson, Maggie (Richard) Gonzalez, Angie Kelly, Mary Alice Ramos, Sylvia Rangel; daughter-in-law, Norie Longoria; several nieces and nephews, and many friends whom she loved dearly. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2019 and a Funeral Service at 10 a.m February 26, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Pall Bearers: George Longoria, Rudy Longoria, Jay Longoria, Rufus Rivera, Richard Gonzalez, Jr., Joey Ramirez. Honorary Pall Bearer: AJ Chapa
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
