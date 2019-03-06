|
|
Hilaria M. Lopez
Corpus Christi, TX
Hilaria M. Lopez, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born March 11th, 1927 in Sinton, Texas to Juan and Petra Martinez. From a family of 10, she enjoyed helping her father on their ranch and helped him build the home she grew up in. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed and leaves behind her legacy of putting God first above all things.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ambrocio R. Lopez, her parents, her daughter Odelia Lopez and her sons, Rodolfo M. Lopez and Reymundo Lopez.
Hilaria is survived by her sister, Ofelia Narvaez, brothers Juan "Johnny" Martinez Jr. and Isidro Martinez, daughter, Lucia Lopez, son, Mario F. Lopez (Gloria); grandchildren, Evaristo Ortiz (Rose), Mari Sandoval (Chris), Ana Guzman (Mike), Lauren Barrientos (Jr), Margo Lopez, Kristian Lopez, Theresa Lopez, Jeremiah Lopez; great-grandchildren, Clarissa Sandoval, Joe Ortiz, Ellanisa Ortiz, Marissa Ortiz, Ariana Guzman, Adrian Sandoval, Julian Sandoval, Ryan Ortiz, and Elijah Guzman and a daughter-in-law, Alicia Gonzalez-Lopez (Harley).
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Evaristo Ortiz Jr., Mike Guzman, Chris Sandoval, Adrian Sandoval, Jr Barrientos and Everardo Cantu Jr. Honorary Pallbearer: Julian Sandoval
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Foundation. To view tributes, please visit www.corpuschristifh.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 6, 2019