Hilda Gloria MunozCorpus Christi - Hilda Gloria Munoz went to be with the lord on July 16, 2020 and was born on October 31, 1951 in Alice, Texas.Hilda was preceded in death by her parents Salvador and Armandina Vela, sister Mary Lou Aguirre, son Carlos J. Munoz and great grandson Marco E. Munoz.Hilda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eliseo (Cheo) Munoz, four brothers Jimmy Vela (Elvira), Tony Villanueva (Rosie), Danny Bueno (Hilma) and David Bueno (Cynthia) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her two children Michael A. Munoz (Lauren) and Debbie A. Munoz (Brian). She is also survived by her grandchildren Benjamin M. Munoz, Malory Martinez (Mares) and London Munoz and 5 great grandbabies.Honorary Pall Bearers: Peter Garcia Jr, Ramon Vasquez, Matthew Pantoja, Benjamin Munoz, Robert Vela Jr, and Christopher Buentello.Hilda had a daycare in her home for over 30 years and every child in her care was treated as her own. Her door was always open, she never knew a stranger and loved with all her heart. Hilda never let you go hungry if you walked into her home, just don't touch her diet Dr. Peppers. She was an amazingly strong woman and wanted everyone to be happy around her, which was easy in her presence. She was one of a kind and impacted everyone she touched in her life. She will be missed so very much by so many people. We know she is dancing in the sky and is no longer in pain.Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen but always near, still loved, still missed & held so dear. Forever in our Hearts Hilda Gloria Munoz.A Holy Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon.