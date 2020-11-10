1/1
Hilda Maldonado
1966 - 2020
Hilda Maldonado

San Diego - Hilda Maldonado, 54, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Hilda was born February 24th, 1966 in San Diego, Texas to Maria Elena Ramos Maldonado and Gilberto Maldonado. She was a graduate of San Diego High School. She was an R.N. at Christus Spohn South Hospital. During her nursing career, Hilda was a medic in the U.S. army, serving from 2006-2014. Hilda was an immensely caring and loving person who was passionate about spending time with her family, gardening, creating jewelry, biking, music and going to concerts.

Her positivity and determination to go after what you want in life never wavered. Her smile and laughter would light up any room.

Hilda is preceded in death by her father Gilberto Maldonado and brother Manuel Rolando Maldonado. Hilda is survived by her husband Richard Guajardo, her daughters Lisa Garcia (Kyle Goller), Bonny Garcia, Kandie Garcia (Alex Cabrera), Her grandchildren Arelena Garcia, Ali Franco, Atreyu Silguero, Alucard Silguero, Bernardo Godines Jr, Jade Garcia-Hinojosa, Rose Garcia-Hinojosa, and Lazuli Cabrera. Her mother Maria Elena Maldonado of San Diego, her four brothers Gilberto (Dora) Maldonado Jr., Orlando (Lynda) Maldonado, Mosies (Lisa) Maldonado, and Aaron (Frances) Maldonado, and three sisters Monica (Marcus) Rangel, Miriam (Michael) Heuston, and Damaris Maldonado (Gabriel Perez), as well as a plethora of nieces, nephews and cousins.

"We love you Weezy"

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas, Prayer service will be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Chapel followed by the burial at the Maldonado Family Cemetery in San Diego, Texas. Go to Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Facebook page for Live streaming for those that cannot attend the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
NOV
11
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Live streamed at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Facebook page
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 10, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Martinez
November 10, 2020
Richard,
We send our prayers to you and the family.
Paul and Becky Martinez
Paul Martinez
Friend
November 10, 2020
Richard, my most sincere condolences. So sorry to hear of the passing of your wife. Jorge Garcia. HC 84
Jorge H. Garcia
Classmate
