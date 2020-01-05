|
|
Hildolfo Xavier "Alfie" Villarreal
Converse - Hildolfo Xavier "Alfie" Villarreal, age 72, passed away on January 1, 2020, at his home in Converse, TX. He was born on January 21, 1947 to Luciana and Humberto Villarreal in Robstown, TX. He served in the Army National Guard and retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T after 43 years. He loved playing and composing music and followed his passion through professional bands for most of his life, including his successful Tejano band, Lantana Band. He was known for his smile, humor, kindness, charm, generosity, and above all, love for his family. He married his wife of 53 years in 1966 and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Luciana and Humberto Villarreal and siblings, Humberto "Sonny" Villarreal, Hector Jaime "Jimmy" Villarreal, Ercilia Gallegos, Hayde Villarreal, Hilda Martinez, and Nelda Solis. Hildolfo is survived by his wife Sylvia C. Villarreal; children, Corina M. Benavides, Maxine I. Villarreal, and Alberto J. Villarreal; daughter-in-law, Natalie Villarreal; son-in-law, J.R. Benavides; grandchildren Joel R. and Joseph R. Benavides and Jakob Ramirez. He also has two brothers Oscar and Homer Villarreal, and two sisters Nora Vela and Irma Wakim. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 16075 N. Evans Rd., Selma, TX 78154. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a rosary to be cited at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12:00 pm with Interment to follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery 2.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020