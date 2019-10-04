|
Hilva Garcia Leggett
Corpus Christi - Hilva Garcia Leggett, RN, Advocate for Nurses, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Hilva loved the Lord and was always happy and full of life. She offered a smile and warm embrace to everyone she met. She was born in Taft, Texas, and became the first Hispanic Cheerleader in the history of Taft High School. As a graduate of the nursing program at Delmar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, Hilva served as a Registered Nurse in a variety of specialties including dialysis, operating room, oral surgery, labor & delivery, nurse recruitment, and admitting. Later in her career she was named Executive Director, and then Associate Publisher of NurseWeek Magazine. She was active in many professional groups and served terms as President of the Houston Organization of Nurse Executives, President of the Texas Association of Nurse Recruiters, and served on the board of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses. In 2008 she was awarded the Diane F. Cooper Lifetime Achievement Award for Nursing Advocacy.
Hilva is survived by her husband John, her sisters Hilda, Hilma, Hilsa, Hilna, Hilfa, and Giselda, and her brother Gaspar Garcia, along with all of their families including numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019