Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1944 - 2019
Hiram Walton Obituary
Hiram Walton

Corpus Christi - Hiram Elliott Walton, 74 received his heavenly wings on Steptember 6, 2019, after losing his battle to cancer.

He was born on November 18, 1944 to Clementine and Hiram Oliver Walton in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Elliott loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and doing work on his ranch. He was employed by Industrial Fabricators for over 25 years and had many friends. He will be deeply missed.

Elliott is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia O'Connor..

He is survived by three daughters who loved him dearly, Lisa Walton, Nanette Garza (Gabe) and Holly Walton;eight grandchildren, Christopher Naranjo (Catherine), Natalie Naranjo, Nina Naranjo of San Antonio, Justin Saenz, Destinee Saenz, Jarrett Garza, Jordan Garza and Maurion Mota of Corpus Christi; sister Judith Walton Allen and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
