Homero S. Serna
Corpus Christi - Homero S. Serna, 81, passed away on July 10, 2019. Homero was preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Ofelia Serna and his brother Raul Serna, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gloria, their four children, Christina (Ruben) Leal, Homero Serna Jr., Cynthia Arciniega, and Corina (Luciano) Salazar, six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He was also blessed with many friends that he considered family.
Homero was a man of service to his country and community. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a firefighter with the Corpus Christi Fire Department for 35 years. Homero enjoyed ranching, hunting, and fishing but what brought him the most joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very giving with his time and talents. Homero was always willing to help his family and friends in need and share in the moments that were special for them. He would make a friend wherever he would go. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Love You Forever!
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, 134 Front St. Rockport, TX 78382.
Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019