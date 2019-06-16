|
|
Hope Monagin Thompson
Corpus Christi - Hope Monagin Thompson was welcomed with open arms by her God on June 10, 2019. Hope passed away peacefully on her 52nd wedding anniversary with her entire family by her side. Hope was born in Uvalde, Texas, on August 16, 1938, to John Albion Monagin and Carolyn Hope Monagin. She is predeceased by her parents and in-laws, Freddie and Durward Thompson, Sr. Hope graduated Salutatorian from Uvalde High School in 1956. She attended Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia, before transferring to Southern Methodist University and graduated with a degree in English Literature in 1960. At SMU, she was a proud member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
After college, Hope moved to San Antonio where she was an English teacher at Alamo Heights High School and then an editor at Taylor Publishing. She moved to Corpus Christi in 1965 to work for the Army Aeronautical Depot Maintenance Center (now the Corpus Christi Army Depot) in human resources. She became a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi and met her future husband there. She and Durward were married in 1967 at First United Methodist Church in Uvalde. After the birth of their two children, Hope became a homemaker and continued to volunteer. She served in various volunteer roles including the PTA President of Chula Vista Elementary School, President of the Aggie Moms Club, President of the United Methodist Women and served on many committees at First United Methodist Church. She returned to work and retired from Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Hope loved to plan and cook meals for her family and treasured being with her large, extended family at many gatherings in Rockport and Nockenut Farm, outside of Seguin. Hope was an avid collector of recipes and passionate reader all her life. She was an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha and was recognized with the Order of the Shield pin upon her 50th anniversary of membership. She loved to travel to Houston to see her six grandsons and recently started the tradition of a family elf party at Christmas time. She also enjoyed traveling to Colorado to visit her brother and sisters.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Durward Thompson, their son Trey Thompson (Heather) and grandsons, Garrett, Noah, Luke and Hunter of Katy and by their daughter Ginny Kirklin (Scott) and grandsons, Charles and Brady of Houston. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Voelker (Ralph) of Aurora, Colorado and Janice Monagin of Littleton, Colorado and brother, John Monagin, MD, of Littleton, Colorado. She also is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Pattie and Richard Thompson and Tana and Greg Thompson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 pm with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Hope's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78401, or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 16 to June 21, 2019