Hopie Ricalday
Hopie Ricalday

Hopie Ricalday, 64, passed away on July 9, 2020. She was joined in death by her beloved husband, Gator Munoz. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe Ricalday; and brothers, Chencho and Albert.

Hopie is survived by her sisters, Annie (Eddie), Linda, Concha (Bobby), and Chelo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a memorial rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.

Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.

Written condolences for the family of Hopie Ricalday may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
