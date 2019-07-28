Services
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Medina Valley United Methodist Church
Castroville, TX
1929 - 2019
Houston Kelly Lyons Obituary
Houston Kelly Lyons

Castroville - Houston TX Kelly Lyons, of Castroville, Texas, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 after reaching the age of 90 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Runge, Texas, May 31, 1929 to Preston and Mamie Lyons. Houston, known as Kelly, was a strong, proud and good man, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Kelly loved music and played the guitar to entertain friends and family for decades.

Kelly was a Korean War veteran. He retired in 1993 from Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi where he was in charge of fuel form operations. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge 189 in Corpus Christi, Texas and served as Grand master 1985-1986.

Kelly was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Maxine; his parents, Preston and Mamie Lyons; son, Eddie Elder; daughter, Patty Cook; and four sisters. He is survived by his son Preston and wife Audrey Lyons; one sister, Jackie Bean; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11AM at Medina Valley United Methodist Church in Castroville, Texas. His ashes will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at a later date.

A special thank you to Kelly's grandson, Jereme Lyons and wife Danna, and for the love and care he received at Le Parc Safe Haven.

Donations and memorials may be made to Le Parc Safe Haven at 501 Madrid St. Castroville, Texas 78009 or the .

Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 28, 2019
