Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
1947 - 2020
January 3, 1947 - April 18, 2020

Howard Grote, 73, of San Antonio, Texas was called to join our heavenly father in his kingdom on April 18, 2020. He was born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas. Howard graduated with honors from Texas A&M. University in 1970. Upon graduation he relocated to Ingleside, Texas where he would work and retire from Sherwin Reynolds Aluminum after 41 years. Howard was a devoted husband to his wife of 48 years, Rosemary Grote. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his three kids Sheryl Grote and Stephanie Grote-Garcia of San Antonio, Texas and Steven Grote of Houston, Texas. His three grandsons, Aryan, Bryce and Charles Ivey. As well as his great-grandson, Jameson Ivey. He is survived as well by his sisters, Gloria Abel of New Braunfels, Texas and Janice Frantz of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. A celebration of Howard's life will be celebrated at a later date.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
