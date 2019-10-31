|
Howard Michael Beers
Howard Michael Beers, a treasured friend to many, was born February 20, 1949 in Newton, New Jersey to the late Helen and Elmer Beers, Jr. He passed away peacefully October 26, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer.
Howard proudly served in the Navy (1968-1972), was active in the boy scout community for many years, and was enjoying retirement after being employed at Corpus Christi Army Depot for 30+ years.
Howard loved his dogs, cold (or free) beer, good barbeque, being outdoors when the weather was nice, his friends and family, and classic country music. He especially loved all of those together at the same time.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Rick Beers and Jerry Beers; his wife, Kathleen Ann Huntsinger Beers; and many of his beloved dogs. He will be dearly missed by his in-laws, John and Carol Huntsinger; his siblings, Sue Van Eeckhoven, Elmer "Junie" Beers III, and Holly Beers; his children, Joey (Shelley) Beers, John (Gina) Beers, Jason (Christine) Beers, Chris (Ashley) Beers, and Sarah Beers; grandchildren Zoe, Julien, Haley, Landen, Tommy, and Mikey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His memorial service will be conducted at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12:30pm with burial to follow at the Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery at 2:00pm.
Memorial gifts could be made to The Boy Scouts of America or to a local pet shelter.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019