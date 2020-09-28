Howard Wayne Starkey



Jacksonville - Howard Wayne Starkey born May 20, 1934 to Sam and Opal (Starkey) Hicks, entered eternal life on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was 86 years old.



A funeral service was held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Robert Simpson will officiate. Howard will be laid to rest at Henry Cemetery.



Howard was a member of Beall Chapel Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Opal Hicks; wife of 11 years, Betty Starkey; first wife of 54 years, Shelby Starkey; and son, Joel Starkey.



Left to cherish Howard's memory are his daughters, Laquita Goodson of Jacksonville; MiLisa Colston and husband Chris of Athens; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Starkey of Palestine. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Steven Starkey, Kyle Starkey, Cameron Starkey, Michelle Benck, T. J. Sobczak, Robert Gonzalez, Tatum Schilhab; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Charles Sessions, Steve Compte, Billy Reyes, Doyle Smith, Lewie Goodson and George Winship. Honorary pallbearers are James Thomas Morris and Kenneth Ward.









