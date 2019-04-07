Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HT Hillin


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HT Hillin Obituary
HT Hillin

Corpus Christi - HT Hillin, 87, of Corpus Christi, passed away April 2, 2019. He was born in Estacado, Texas on September 28, 1931 to Jesse James and Myrtle Hillin. HT married the love of his life, Barbara Ann (Yancey) Hillin on October 13,1951. HT had a long career in sales for Coastal Bend Sales in Corpus Christi, Texas. He had a passion for baseball, carpentry, and fishing. The Hillin Family would like to extend a special thanks to George Preis.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
