Hugh Larry Kemp
Corpus Christi - For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16
Hugh Larry Kemp passed away on March 23, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Larry was born on February 24, 1936 in Achille, Oklahoma, to Otis and Stella Kemp. He grew up in Sherman, Texas, and graduated from Sherman High School and lettered in two sports- football and baseball. Larry graduated from Austin College with a Bachelor's Degree and Corpus Christi State University with a Master's Degree. He taught biology, chemistry and coached for 39 years. Larry's fondest years were from 1970 through 1980 at W.B. Ray High School where he coached both football and baseball. Larry was an avid fisherman, hunter and golf enthusiast.
Larry was a member of First Christian Church for over 30 years and was an Elder and Chairperson of several committees.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wellington and Jackie. His survivors include his wife of 36 years, Melanie; his brother, Roy Paul; his three children, Jeff (Jackie), Kevin (Barbara), Raven "Jennifer" Finley and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Dr. John Schultz for the excellent care he has given him for these last few years.
Private services were held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020