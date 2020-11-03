Hugo R. Bishop
Corpus Christi - Hugh R. Bishop passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1936 in Bonham, Texas to Houston I. Bishop and June E. (Stocks) Bishop.
Hugh graduated from Miller High School in 1954 and attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas with his Bachelor's degree in 1958 and his Master's degree in 1961.
Hugh began his teaching career in 1958 at Mary Carroll High School and continued his career in education at Del Mar College where he retired in 1996 after 38 years of teaching.
In addition to being a dedicated teacher, Hugh enjoyed a round of golf with friends, playing the guitar, bowling and traveling.
Hugh is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rodney Joe Bishop.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Kayren (Hitt) Bishop, daughter, Pamela Bishop, sisters-in-law, Geraldine Bishop and Patricia Goins, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.