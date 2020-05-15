|
Humberto Galvan, Jr.
Humberto Galvan, Jr., passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 71. Humberto served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was an educator for over twenty years and influenced so many students' lives. He also dedicated many years to serving the Lord through healing rooms. Humberto touched so many lives, making a difference through beliefs and faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Humberto Galvan.
Humberto is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maria Osbelia Galvan; daughter, Sally Nuñez (Albert); son, Lonnie Galvan (Karen); six grandchildren, Kennedy Galvan, A.J. Nuñez, Brianna Galvan, Lauren Galvan, Isabella Nuñez, and Jacoby Nuñez; mother, Idolina Galvan, siblings, Emily Flores (Paul), Hermilo Galvan (Sylvia), Jose Arnoldo Galvan, and Nora Ann Cavazos (Rale); and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
**The family will have private services. **
Treviño Funeral Home will allow 50 family members to attend these private funeral services in our facility.
Written condolences for the family of Humberto Galvan Jr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020