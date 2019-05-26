Ida Mae Johnson



Corpus Christi - Ida Mae Johnson passed away on May 23rd, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1929 in Taylor, Texas to John and Louise Urbanovsky. Her family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in about 1941. Ida Mae graduated from Incarnate Academy in 1947. After high school, one of her jobs was at the Lichtenstein Department store in downtown Corpus Christi. In 1950 she married Leland Johnson, a Marine, and the couple lived at military locations during the Korean War. They returned to Corpus Christi and made it their home in 1955.



Ida Mae was proud of her Czech heritage. She loved all things Czech: language, traditions, dancing, food and visiting the Czech Republic. She was a faithful member of the Catholic Church. During her time in Corpus Christi she was an active member first at Saint Cyril and Methodius and second at Saint Pius X Catholic Parishes. She was a greeter at St. Pius X Church for a substantial number of years.



Ida Mae is survived by her husband of sixty eight years and seven of her eight children. They are Vivian Hess, Ben Johnson, Stephen Johnson, Theresa Kelley, Patrick Johnson, Rosemary Moerbe and Emily Payne. Her son George Johnson passed away before her. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the world to her. Ida Mae's family was blessed in that she was an excellent cook and was also good in the arts of sewing, embroidery and crafts.



Her passing away marks the end of a life well lived.



A Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary