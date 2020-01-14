|
|
Ida Mendez Garcia
Corpus Christi - Ida Mendez-Garcia, born March 30,1955 left to be with our Lord on January 12,2020 in her home of Corpus Christi, Texas. At the age of 64 she fought a courageous battle with Lung cancer. Born in Harlingen, Texas she was the first in her family to attend college at Texas A&I University in Kingsville, receiving her master's degree. A dedicated teacher working 40 years, most of it in CCISD (Corpus Christi Independent School District). Kind hearted, patient, always smiling, she loved collecting precious rocks and stones with her granddaughters. She loved going to the beach with her husband and looking out at the ocean. A devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Salvador and Baudelia Mendez, and her siblings Noe, Nelda and Dahlia Mendez.
She is survived by her dear spouse John Garcia, her beloved daughters (and their husbands), Jessica Davila, Rogelio Elizondo Jr., Jennifer Davila-Martinez, and Lewis Martinez. Her step-son (his wife) Brandon and Valerie Garcia. Her siblings, (sister) Minerva Mendez Flores, and (brother) Jesse Mendez and his family. Aunts, Uncles, and her dearly loved nieces and nephews, whom she helped to raise and loved them like her own children. Last but not least her precious granddaughters Jasmine, Angelina, Bella and Olivia.
Flowers may be sent to Guardian Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held Friday January 17, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020