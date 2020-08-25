Idolina Q. Olivarez
Premont - Idolina "Lena" Quintanilla Olivarez, 89, of Premont, Texas went home to Our Lord August 23, 2020 after living the fullest of lives. Lena was born November 15, 1930 to Pedro and Marcela Villarreal Quintanilla in Premont, Texas. Lena was an extraordinary woman to all those who came to know and love her strong faith, determination, and everlasting ability to inspire through her steadfast example. In service to others, she found her calling as a loving and supportive daughter, wife, mother as well as a medical health Licensed Vocational Nurse.
She grew up in the Premont farming and ranching community with her loving brothers and sisters. She adored and loved helping her soft-spoken father Pedro in his ability to sow and reap the earth's south Texas bounty of sweet fruits and robust vegetables. From the seed and harvesting of their life's hard work at each sunrise, it was guided through her father Pedro's kind words of encouragement and his humble guiding hands each sunset. He would entertain her and the family by his singing or playing his violin or guitar songs that celebrated in giving God Thanks for what was accomplished and what yet was to come in their journey together as a family. Lena will enjoy now being again next to him, her family, and friends in peace and happy rejoicing in the presence of our Lord.
Lena took the vows of matrimony with the love of her life on September 29, 1945. She became a dutiful wife to her husband Medardo Curiel Olivarez. The couple celebrated their sixty-sixth wedding anniversary in 2011. She was a devoted mother to eight children.
Lena started her career at the Ada Wilson hospital. She retired from her over thirty-five years of service, per her Service Medal pin, at Memorial Medical Hospital. Her career culminated with her service to the citizens of Nueces county working in the Psychiatric, CCU, and ICU units giving decades of professional personal care and comfort to her patients.
Lena is preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Medardo Olivarez, Jr. and Janie Richards and siblings, Gilbert Quintanilla, Leonel ("Lala") Quintanilla, Rosa (Narciso) Pulido and Gerri (Jack) Herald.
She is survived by her children: Larry (Annie) Olivarez, Sr., Diana (Manuel) Saucedo, Robert P. (Cynthia) Olivarez, Liza Esparza (Johnny Martinez) all of Corpus Christi, TX. Roxane O. Vasquez and Marcus Olivarez of Premont; daughter-in-law, Trinidad Olivarez; brother, Noe (Mary) Quintanilla; sister-in-law, Ofelia Quintanilla 25 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Honoring Lena as Pallbearers will be: Larry Olivarez, Sr., Larry Olivarez, Jr., Larry Olivarez, III, Marcus L. Olivarez, James E. Esparza and Larry Garza, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be her great-great grandchildren.
Private Family Services.
