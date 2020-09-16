1/1
Ignacio Torres
1936 - 2020
Ignacio Torres

Gregory - Ignacio Garcia Torres passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 11, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was born at the Chapman Ranch in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 31, 1936 to the late Hilario Torres, Sr. and Petra Garcia Torres. As a teenager, he participated in the Golden Gloves amateur boxing in South Texas, remaining an avid boxing fan throughout his life. Before

graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1958 with the rank Sergeant (E-4). After serving his country for four years, Ignacio resided in Houston working as a structural welder and raising a family. In 2011, he proudly received his high school diploma from W.B. Ray High School. He worked hard to provide for his family and perfected his welding trade which gained him great respect in his field up until his retirement.

Survived by his children, Marysol (Gabriel) Ortiz, Chriselda (David) Hergert, Juan Manuel (Lorraine) Torres, Camelia (Joey) Garza; grandchildren, Travis, Adrian, Jazmyn, Eric, Danielle, Brandon, Katy, Gael, Galiana, Samantha, Milina; great-grandchildren, Kaysen, Eliseo, Ava, David Jr., and baby girl on the way; siblings, Hilario Torres, Jr., Angelica Pena, San Juanita Torres, Reynaldo Torres; and numerous other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Norberto Torres.

Rest in peace Dad, Papoo, Nacho. We will miss you.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM on Thursday September 17, 2020 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Mass will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday September 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory. Graveside at 11:00 AM to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
SEP
17
Rosary
06:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
