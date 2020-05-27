|
Ignacio Villarreal Sr.
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Ignacio V. Villarreal Sr. announce his passing and gained his wings at the age of 75 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. He was the rock of our family, the patriarch of our family who led us in living life. He was the strongest man we knew, very protective and strong-willed just like his father. He was a loving man who loved to joke and make everyone laugh. He was an old school man that valued his large family and loved his grandchildren especially his great grandchildren and great- great granddaughter. They were the light of his life. He spoiled his great-grandchildren beyond words and had a special relationship with each one of them. He enjoyed fishing and bowling while gambling was his favorite past time. He loved living life with his family. We were not ready for this as his death was sudden. Words cannot express the emotions and feelings we are going through at this time. He will be greatly missed.
He was born to Emilio and Petra Villarreal on September 16, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He married his beautiful bride on November 20, 1960. He leaves behind his wife Irene Villarreal of 59 years of marriage and 4 children, Donna Verduzco (Gary), Sandra Villarreal, Yvonne Pizana (Hector), and Ignacio Villarreal Jr. (Joann). He and his wife were blessed with 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren with 3 on the way, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Three brothers Joe Villarreal (Norma), Juan Villarreal (Lupe), and Celso Villarreal (Rosie) and three deceased siblings, sister Norma Ann Gomez, sister Mary Ann Reyes, and brother Emilio Villarreal with numerous nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Holy Rosary & Celebration of Ignacio's life to begin at 7:00 p.m. A Catholic chapel service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A'. Burial with Catholic rites will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. A Reception will follow at the Guardian Hall 5813 Ayers St. after the burial.
GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME
(361)853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020